Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $370.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Trevena by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

