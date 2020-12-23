Trident Group Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00135378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00669895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00181119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00099854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00058678 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

