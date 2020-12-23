Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $75,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

