TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,203 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,400.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $33,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,627. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNET opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

