Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $8.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.25 on Friday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $638.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

