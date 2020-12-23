TrueFlip Price Tops $0.17 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $11,205.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00330487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

