TrueUSD Achieves Market Cap of $274.64 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HBUS, Kyber Network and Zebpay. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $274.64 million and $98.37 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00135407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00693888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00142197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00376543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00095151 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Koinex, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Bitso, HBUS, Kyber Network, HitBTC, WazirX, IDEX, Crex24 and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.