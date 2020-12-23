Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 233,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

