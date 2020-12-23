Truist Financial Corp Makes New $314,000 Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $2,011,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $153,334.68. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,283 shares of company stock worth $2,000,298. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

