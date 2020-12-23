Truist Financial Corp Takes $321,000 Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,581 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 83.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 595,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RealPage by 79,627.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 536,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,393,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,194,000 after buying an additional 193,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,554,000 after buying an additional 116,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

RP stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

