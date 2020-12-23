Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,302,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $21,752,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 100.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 736,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

