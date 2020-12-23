Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.57

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 47472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after buying an additional 11,302,327 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,099,848 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 196,849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

