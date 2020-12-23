Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Northland Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.17.

TWLO stock opened at $370.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $374.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total transaction of $4,555,381.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $6,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,459 shares of company stock worth $47,930,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

