Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.16 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $26,309.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,882,845 shares in the company, valued at $23,035,732.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,251 shares of company stock worth $566,957. 25.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

