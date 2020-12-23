Typerium 24 Hour Volume Hits $97.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 957.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Typerium has traded up 843.6% against the dollar. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $97.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00137521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00680862 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00141690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00373875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00064573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00097500 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,623,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

