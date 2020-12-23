Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lowered by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 181,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $798,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.