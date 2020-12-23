U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading 6% Higher

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 524,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,197,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

