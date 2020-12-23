UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,820 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Primoris Services worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Primoris Services by 22.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 33.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $29.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

