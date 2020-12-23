UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,820 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Primoris Services worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 522.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500,369 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,421.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 107,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $11,701,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRIM. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.