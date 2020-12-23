UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,647 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Heartland Express worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.