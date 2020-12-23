UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 10,967 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

