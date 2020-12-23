UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 10,967 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.