UGI (NYSE:UGI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Dec 23rd, 2020

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that UGI will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in UGI by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in UGI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 244,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

