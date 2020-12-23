uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $45.95, but opened at $37.07. uniQure shares last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in uniQure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in uniQure by 10.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in uniQure by 0.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.