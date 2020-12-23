United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $159.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.84. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

