United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Trading Up 14.9%

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) were up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 7,793,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 705% from the average daily volume of 968,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

