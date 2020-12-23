Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Universal worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Universal by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal by 209.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal by 19.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

UVV has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of UVV opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $377.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.