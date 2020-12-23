Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UHT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 52,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.