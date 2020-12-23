Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of UHT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 52,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.