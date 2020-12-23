Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 16.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $47.84. Approximately 3,722,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,216,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit