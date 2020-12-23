Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 16.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $47.84. Approximately 3,722,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,216,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

