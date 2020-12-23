Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $41.10. Approximately 2,821,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,710,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

Specifically, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,200,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 over the last ninety days.

