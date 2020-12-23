Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.86

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 16022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $17,732,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 177.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 945,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 182.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 680,472 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $11,080,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

