Utz Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Utz Brands in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

