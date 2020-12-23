Utz Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:UTZ)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Utz Brands in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit