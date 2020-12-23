Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) were down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 7,747,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 2,440,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Uxin by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

