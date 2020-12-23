Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Trading 14.1% Higher

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Shares of Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) traded up 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 29,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)

There is no company description available for Value Partners Group Ltd.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit