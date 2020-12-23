Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

