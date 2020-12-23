Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Dividend History for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit