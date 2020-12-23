Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.40

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.401 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

