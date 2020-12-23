Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76.

Dividend History for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

