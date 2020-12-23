Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS.AX) (ASX:VTS) Announces $0.88 Final Dividend

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS.AX) (ASX:VTS) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.879 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$221.88.

