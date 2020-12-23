Vanilla Network (VNLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,807.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $109,778.75 and approximately $21,807.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00136768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00682473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00123142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00370860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00064529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00101069 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

