VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Up 7.7%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 9,775,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,383,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $801.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 359.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 91,943 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 251.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 373,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 267,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 886,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $186,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

