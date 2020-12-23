Veil Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Veil has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $170,226.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last week, Veil has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00137873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.14 or 0.00678672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00124137 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00368847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00102603 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

