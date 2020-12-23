VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

NYSE VER opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 14.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

