VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.
NYSE VER opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 14.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
VEREIT Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
Featured Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.