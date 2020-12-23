VeriCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $242,203.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.03 or 1.00027841 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017549 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00053991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,332,947 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

