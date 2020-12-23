Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Verra Mobility worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after buying an additional 496,098 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 1.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,038,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after buying an additional 73,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 136,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 19.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 268,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $13,624,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,825. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

