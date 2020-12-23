Viacoin Trading Up 20.9% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $164,208.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00447068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,606 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

