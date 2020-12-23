VideoCoin (VID) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $10.20 million and $280,083.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.