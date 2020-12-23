VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and MXC. VIDY has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $694,361.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00324364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

