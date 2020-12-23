Vidya Market Capitalization Achieves $421,010.16 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 48% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Vidya has a total market cap of $421,010.16 and approximately $402,528.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00135896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00668451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00181811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00383095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00099942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059071 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

Vidya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.