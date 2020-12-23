Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.32. Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) Company Profile (CVE:VGL)

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

