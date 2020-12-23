VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $411.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 411 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.30), with a volume of 252766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405.50 ($5.30).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 336.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £703.29 million and a P/E ratio of 273.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

